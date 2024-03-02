The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Uh, I just wanted to quickly do a one on one kind of sit down type of videos, so you guys get a little bit more background and personal. I am originally from, um, northern California, this little area on the central coast called Monterey Bay, where the silliness area. If you guys know where that is, that's about seven hours away. I do appreciate that there are so many diverse bodies here at U. C. I just even in my little hall of sixty five, sixty five students, we have so many international, so many out of skates and a lot of people also from Northern California, which is great. It's very diverse being the number one school doing the most with the American dream. I am a business administration major here at U. C. I being a very fairly new business program here at U. C. I. The Palmer School of Business is only about ten years old, I believe were already on. I think, top fifty for public programs in the nation, which is really impressive considering the age of our school. I do get a lot of questions about this and why I actually chose Berkeley in the hospital of business. Basically one major major tip I have for you guys, seniors is to definitely look so deeply into the programs that you guys are being accepted into and the type of commitment that you are putting yourself under. Some programs are very different than the others, along with campus culture, location, um, family. Other things like that, um, the program of your major. Regardless, if you're undeclared or not, your perspective programs are very important. The House School of Business at Berkeley requires you to reapply into their business school your third year, and that's something that I didn't want to do and I didn't very agree with. That's completely my opinion, and that's something that I didn't want to do. I wanted to start my business career right away is the first year and do as much as I could going through all four years. As for majors, go, whatever major you are especially bio. I know you see Isa Great Research University shout out.