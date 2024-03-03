The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I'm actually walking towards Aldridge Park. Um, there is a separate floor walk away if you don't want to walk across the bridge. Um and you want to go straight to the part? Um, I'm actually picking up my friends, Rene, which you there's already met before from her class. Basically, it's a very, um professionally put on talent show called Solstice here on campus. See, I they put on, um, this thing called Park after dark as well as shocked Ober, which are kind of like Ray V things. This year, Black came Ace up, Ferg me and DJ Mustard for are Shocked Ober. Then Aldridge Park after dark is four week zero. Um, they bring in a bunch of DJs. So it's like more of a rave scene where a shocked over is more like a concert. It's walked through that tunnel, which is actually the humanities bridge appear from the student center to the humanity school. Over here, something really cool and artsy about U C I a rh these sculptures we have. They're basically Asian sculptures from the jail foundation. A lot of times you'll see some people saying over here, just admiring and it's pretty peaceful.