Important Buildings - Anteater Learning Pavilion
The Anteater Learning Pavilion is the newest building at UCI. Here you will find state of the art classrooms with an enormous lecture hall and advanced technology in the classrooms. The building is meant to foster more collaboration between students; one way this is achieved is through seats with wheels so moving in groups is much simpler. There are also plenty of areas to study at including some nice outdoor seats. I know I'll be spending a lot of time here.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
New anti learning civilian that just opened this quarter around a year to build. It's people with eyes, and it's a lot of fun, a lot of seats for you to do your homework very cool. I really like you close to the computer center area. There's something similar to, but it's just nice to relax when you're outside fresh air, you know?