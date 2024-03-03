The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

We're at the C s things that's basically where most computer science classes are held. That's the engineering we're not headed over there were headed Tio Donald. Spent a lot of time here for my SATs passed on homework and just working on things. Well, a lot of the CS majors have their meetings inside. We'll try to be a little quiet because we don't want to disturb anyone here. There's a lot of people studying a lot of classes going on. There's a couple of clubs who spend their time here in the first room, sponsors, but we'll go upstairs and show your what a lot of there are teachers here. They do a lot of seminar programs here, and if you're a CS major interested in seeing clips, they're probably going to meet here. It's enough, especially your CS major, because it's a great place to be in.