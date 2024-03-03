The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So for most of the classes here at U. C. I they're generally large classrooms. Um, you could expect around three hundred four hundred people, but there are smaller classes. If you're taking a writing class, it's very important to actually communicate with your instructor a lot more, you know? Have discussions have presentations. So those classrooms about twenty to twenty five students and there are a ton of teachers for that. There are also some classes in, uh, C s where, uh, there's thirty to fifty people for class, which is always great. Then there's discussions, uh, which basically lets you have a class of three hundred in your discussion. There might be fifty people, so it's a smaller place where you can communicate with the TA for the class on the materials and discuss what you're having issues with. You have any questions? It's a great time to communicate with your ta. Then that's usually once a week will classes either two or three times a week. So in terms of the relationship with my professors, um, I do keep in touch with them. I do go to office hours office I was is so important because you're talking about with the instructor for the class, which might be hard, you know, if there's three hundred, four hundred kids in each classroom. If you go to office hours, you could talk with your instructor head on and actually get more or less insider info on the material. They want students to come to office hours, so you shouldn't be afraid to. Every week is stat was pretty pretty new to me, and it helps so much actually going to him, working on discussion, problems about any issues, and it just worked out. In the end, we have to get an A in the class, something you want to take away from. You can always email the ta tas, the instructors, They really do want to help you, and they're here for you so that you could learn You're paying a lot of money, you know, for your education. So it's important to take advantage of what resources you have and make sure your understanding of material properly.