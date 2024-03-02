The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I will seen Richardson or your tour guide for today. Today I will be giving you a tool that is one hundred percent honest, one hundred percent real and one hundred percent awesome. Here at the University California, right? You see early? It is just beautiful. It is located in one of the safest cities in the United States. I will be going through all the best places where you can eat here at UC I one of the best places where you can study here at U. C. I and we'll include a Q and A at the end. So keeping watch in the next videos, I'll see you and the next video.