The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So right now me and talk, you're walking to class a little bit early. Um, and we're walking across the bridge that we walk across every day. There are two bridges from Mesa Court, too, the main campus. So we should talk about, um, quarter system versus investor system because I think that's something that literally I was not prepared for. I think a lot of people are like, don't fight. Of your high school, which is most high schools like careers, all high schools work on semester system and a lot of private universities. You where you have two semesters so fall until Christmas and then January until summer. We toast quarters like twenty five, right? But basically it's three quarters, and the summer council's like a quarter on optional quarter, basically, and each quarter is ten weeks, Which seems like, uh, I just have time. You could have a midterm like Week three, and then you could have a midterm like Weeks nine and then we tend, and then finals week. So basically every quarter this ten weeks and then finals week, and then it's a break. So it's either spring break, winter break or summer break after the quarters. Yeah, so right now we're passing the student center, which is basically a record, and you get one of textbooks, one of them.