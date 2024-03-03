The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Okay, so we just got our Jonah juices inside this student center. They also have a lot of space to, like, study and stuff. Then there's also students at herself, which is this big building right here with the stage where they have events. There's a lot of resource is in there, which a lot of first years don't really go to. You can get free contraceptives, you can get counseling. Well, I'm any type of counseling, and yeah, there's also a lot of ATMs. You can always cash out and then remind yourself that you're a broke college student. Okay, so right now we're walking through the hill, which is the student bookstore on campus. Was there an ex student center? This is where you can buy books, your text books, You buy school supplies, scan transfer, test your ID because you're probably going to move it and back and all the cool you see, I merch that you'll be rapping. A quick tip about textbooks is that I don't recommend buying textbooks until after like your first week or so until after syllabus week is over. Your teacher has already explained to you if you really do need the book or not. Another ideas to like look on, rate my professor and ask other previous students about the book because I'm pretty sure every first year has experience the struggle of paying for a textbook and then not using it ever like the entire quarter.