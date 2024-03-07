The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

We'll show you some of the study room's so you could look study rooms, just book it online and have it for an hour. It's great for study group sessions, you name it. So what you can also do here at the library is you could rent, uh, tops of every need one check out this year, two dollars per hour. You know, if you don't have time, and then there's also printing services. Getting work done here is great because it's quiet. It helps me be productive, especially since I'm working now as well. You always want to make sure that you can balance both and come to the library. It's not a lot um, it adds up, so you always want to find the time. You can just focus on your schoolwork, and this is a great place to do it. Floors tall, but we'll take a look inside actually see this patio. You know, you're thinking instrument here really echoes. That's mostly Really? Yeah, that's very well controlled. There's a lot of study off attorney's here.