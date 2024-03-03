The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Do I'm a third year business initiation student at U. C. Irvine under the Palmer Off school of business. So why did you use your school? So I knew I wanted to stay in California when I was applying to colleges, and I knew I wanted to do business. The on ly three, you see, is like within California who do business. Um, I also knew I wanted to go to school in Southern California, so I basically just aimed for UC Irvine all their high school. Is there anything about u C. Irvine? That special specifically for the business school you noticed specifically for the business school. I believe we've been around for four to five years right now. Um, and I think it's kind of good that we knew because we're constantly, you know, when you're constantly changing the structure of the school to kind of compete with other business school. So you told me the business school also has its own student body. So I'm part of Moosa, which stands for the Maraj Undergraduate Student association, which is basically the student government of garage. So I basically act as a liaison between academic and faculty. Moussa is It's just like the governing body of the of business students who basically kind of like, help students like academically and professionally. Um, so all week one, we plan, like welcome weeks for them. Um, specifically my role I want to focus on, like, transfer students and engaging them into the community. So I held a lot of events for transfer suits, Um, thirty years and fourth years, but we typically and finally, most Ross students to Arbenz. What was your major business administration? How is that different from other majors here? The school? Yeah. Basically the main business majors at UC Irvine, Our business administration or business. E con eso business economies actually under the school of social science. I believe the majors is more focused on like Ik Kon and like statistics, while Business Administration is kind of what the overall arching business in general. Like, emphasis, is or like specializations. So we have all these, like they, uh, like branches of business versus other majors. They just have like they're one major, which is the and how are the classes like? Are they difficult or easy academic climate, like so? I actually really like our business classes because because our school smaller because we're relatively new, a lot of our classes are very engaged. So I want to say that the maximum classroom sizes about like one hundred students and, like the smallest, could be like thirty, which I really like it. It's almost as if like you're going to a public school, but you're getting like a private school education. Um, and most of our business school assignments are very project based. So we work in groups very often on DH. Then I just like it cause it's very interactive with your classmates. You see, I in general, what's your favorite part and least favorite? So you see, in general, I probably say my favorite part is the location. I feel like I'm obviously very biased, but I feel like Irvine has the best location. We're only an hour away from L. A and we're only like, four five minutes away from San Diego and Irvine specifically is surrounded by great food and the location just very clean. It's very safe, and it's really beautiful. What about your least favorite part? Um, I would probably say my least favorite part. Yeah, so are parking structures are constantly filled. It's actually a very common problem for people. Like, be late to school sometimes because they can't find parking or it takes like, thirty to forty minutes to find parking. The drunker I don't buy have friends who dio and they complain to me. So So do you take the bus to school or how do you know? So I I actually live twenty minutes walking from campus, so I basically walked to school every day, so that be a smart thing to do? Yes, yes. If you want to, like, live on your campus, you should definitely live like on campus or like a like a neighboring apartment or some.