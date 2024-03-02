Mesa Court Classics Dorm Bathroom
An important part that a lot of tours skip out on are the bathrooms! Here, Jasmin shows you what a typical Mesa Court Classic Dorm communal restroom looks like. These are gender-separated bathrooms shared by suites.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
This is the emergency exit, and then this is about it's unclear precincts here again, keeping my thirteen girls share there is showing on the sides on one thing. You should know is that they do not provide you with him so and they do not a dryer like handwriting or any paper towels. How would it we have to show a reason they're right here.