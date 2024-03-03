The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So right now we are in the stairwell of the Mesa court towers. So these are the brand new housing here on campus for first years. Basically, as a first year, you can either live in middle Earth. You can live in Mesa Court or if you live in the Mesa Court Towers, which is the same area. Um, and right now we're going to visit my friend because I do not have the luxury of living in the towers. It's very easy to make friends in the towers, and you get to enjoy some of the perks that they So what's going on? And she was a stairwell. Yes, you can see it's a very modern This is what the hallways look like. Um, each room has like a chalkboard, which is really cool detail. Yeah, this's a tower quad. So basically four people live in it. There are two bunk beds and each person gets a dresser and each person gets a desk with a cute little roly chair, which I'm very jealous of. So this is kind of the stories you have to work with. The ceiling is very industrial on the entire buildings are basically and yeah.