We'll see if every thing about living in the towers. They're super new, and we get to have her own microwave and a fridge because i'm a big foodie and i like to cook in my dorm, and i really like your bathroom, which we're going to show you right now. So you can actually rent the micro fridges through this school. So they're already here when you move in and you just leave them when you move out and it's really convenient. This is one of the best parts about living in the towers. Is that basically your quad as well as the quad across from you, which is obviously girl and girl. You obviously get cleaning on the weekends here twice a week, someone comes in to clean some here of the stalls. Storage with which my whole does not have and two six here. The towers has got each floor, shares a laundry room, which looks like there's a table in there so you can study while you wait for your laundry and there's a kitchen and, um, a couch.