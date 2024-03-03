The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

You know what that means? A lot of hard CS classes, and right now I'm taking twenty minutes. People usually take sixteen years, but I'm going all out. Go hard or go home as I like to hopefully tried out. So today I'm taking, uh, I C s forty five C. It's a C plus plus class. I'm taking a Iot to software and systems class, which is very fine. There's no homework, but we have labs and we're just tinker with gadgets, you know, something I've always wanted to do. Along with that, there is one more class, and it's Informatics one thirty one. That's a lot of really how we should interact with technology and how we can make it easier to interact for a lot of people who are not really involved or have, ah, uh, easier necessity to use the electronics. So those were my classes, and right now it's weak one, you know so I'm relaxing. I'm chilling, but it's going to get hard and I gotta put up the work for it, you know. Three from four five actually are on Tuesdays and Thursdays and one classes Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Like, I still think I need more time, you know, But you don't need to take that many classes. I work at a call centre essentially, um and really, you can You can find the time for it. Um, but I'm planning to graduate in three years, actually. So that's why I'm doing twenty minutes and I can really put in the work and do it.