The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

What really makes everything work out, what to do with your friends every day at you. See, I really matters that there's so many activities going on, so many things to enjoy. If you just pair up with your best friends, you really make something truly amazing happens. It's all basic good to meet new people, new places, new areas. That's really what makes the world go around. Always take a look at your surroundings and take advantage of you.