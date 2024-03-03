The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I work at a light tea Office of information technology, and they basically handle all of the things that concerned online. Resource, is that You see, I, um but I'll give you a campus tour and show you around, So I'm not one of the parking lots there. The thing about getting a car here, though it's hard to find a parking spot in the parking structures unless you want to pay for preferred parking, which is extra. So this big building, it's a farthest part of campus. It's MST be the multipurpose Science and Technology center in here. It's a lot of labs for physics or chemistry happening inside. There's a lot of instruments, but it's pretty far. You could go down there to reach the court, which is living dorms for that grounds for the freshmen who come here nice. This most PC I is a big open, not a parking space, which makes it really nice when you want to get to class. So if you want study that you'd be hanging around here most of time in the bio signs area and right over there, the science library, That's our next stop. If you look a week here, there's a lot of research on DH. Really? You see, I it's research school, so there's gonna be a lot of it and even suit. It's compressing space like I've done a lot of memory studies and sorts, you know, just experiments, you know? So anyway, if you really want to get awfully double up to three search, then you can talk with your professors, see if they're looking for people. Oh, so the great thing about Jussi eyes that there's so many bike paths that you can just really bike to cross around Eldritch Park around the outer circle here? No, and it's what allows me to get the class. You know, uh, in around ten minutes, you know, from my house. The business building's air right over there to the right.