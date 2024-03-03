The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

What's going on, guys, Since your friend Agustin back at it again with another video at this moment, I'm gonna show you guys around campus possum right there. We're just putting in a little bit pricey, though. Agent Bocks on that side, we have Wolfe Margo on this side. So if you have a wall sparkle account is gonna be really good for you. This plaza is about point four miles away from the from You see, I was actually, like a corner away from U. C. I. But, well, since the school is really big, it depends on where you're going, how far it is, But let's change topics a little bit. That's where I got my that's where I got my hair cut the other day. There we have Mediterranean girl and house. We have ice cream on this side, and it's keeping going. I've never been there, Uh, and decided they have Gino's pizza. I feel like four ninety something for a slice of pizza. I should try it sometime soon, and we have witch witch. I have, which which maybe once every two weeks because it's really it's pretty good. It's not a good prize, and it's it's seems healthy on this side. We have obviously conflagrations almost all the time, almost every day. On this side, we have dull taco, and on that side we have Starbucks and we have cheese, and that is pretty much it for campus Plaza guys stay tuned for the next video.