The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I'm walking up to Engineering Tower, which is basically an engineering quad. Um, but yeah, it's a really cool area. Here at the bottom of the tower is a bunch of bike racks. Um, what people into bike on campus here? Not as big as, like Davis or Santa Barbara, but feel free to bring your bike's. So our engineering school here, you see, I was actually very good. Um, this is a quad area that a lot of people like to chill around. So here it is, there's actually these awesome, um, patio chairs, couches. Each section is equipped with a table and plugs for your, um, laptops and stuff. Then there's also like shade and lights for at night time. So in between classes, anybody walking through here is free to just shell with their friends, Lay down, charge their phone laptop. You definitely see a lot of people taking naps over here doing the day, especially in the mornings. Yeah, this building over here is the computer science building. Then right across there with the glass tower is the new engineering hall, which is really nice, is actually all glass.