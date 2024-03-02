Taking the Anteater Express
The bus system on the UCI campus is called the Anteater Express! There are several different lines that connect all around campus including all the different on-campus housing communities for upperclassmen. In this video, Jasmin and Saki take the M line (Main Campus line) to the ARC (Anteater Recreation Center) and explain how long it usually takes for the commute.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
