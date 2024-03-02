The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I just wanted to talk about, like, transportation here on campus. So Basic two gets the ark from the court and technically, even Earth much have to take the shot. We're in one of the brand new fuel efficient persons like you. I'm not sure about Middle Earth, but music does have its own little like Jim. I made a mistake or leader, and I saw that they were, like, fuel efficient cars or buses.