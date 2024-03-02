The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

There's a people are just so nice against like on Tannoy. Lakhs? These rooms are really cool because you can rent them out with your friends to play like tennis Racquet ball. Usually it's a little bit less crowded than the other one, because the other one has, like all the guys, heavy lifting and a lot more free weights. So. I always lay out there ten so gorgeous today. See how they actually provide you with, like, kick boards, booties and like floaties, if you will.