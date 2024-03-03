The Ayala Science Library + Study Rooms
The Francisco J. Ayala Science Library is in the heart of the biological science buildings on campus, with a multimedia center, and a full staff to help you with your research if needed! Jasmin's favorite part about this library is being able to rent out private study rooms by the hour online. The library is also open 24 hours during finals week. The other library is Langston Library (near the student center) and there is also the Gateway Study Center across from Langston.
