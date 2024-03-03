The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Booth you sent development for the engineering section is what? For some purpose, one of the crossing was specifically designed to their new my community, despite how about 200 seats so you can just talk in a normal voice, that philosophy chemistry, Actually, one of the company is the GOP is the actual like layout of the building. A CZ you can see there's like a bunch of classrooms and things to do things editions, like all the rooms, is alive on there like amenities place to go. If you ever needed those elevators and a lot of chance for people, hang out right here you wanted, like the many study centers and whatnot you can actually see it's in use this keycard in things.