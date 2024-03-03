The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

What Get my steps in my cardio, my calories offices. Then over the reaction circles around you, this entire candles to light cycles, you kind of get anywhere. So So this is a ring road. We got basically a huge part. We're hoping gettinto across campus line just to get to each of the major, this one being humanity way. Have anti running civilians trying to do only going to wear beautiful nature way big. The talent like, How do you want now? Wait Very smooth sciences. You have like, bio physics now because this campus is so large we get, like law and other things way off in the distance because they had to be after they want it really shouldn't. It's not that we also have medical way over there, which also has its own like nature. Do you think of that? Here's the front of the campus, which has a pickup lane for communities. You confined tents set up for selling foods. There are more scenic spot on campus, especially west of the campus. Wait, you're really going basically like this location allowed to get married. You? Every ceremony? No. Who do we like you walking the classes, cameras and getting married and saying they're pals? But here it's beautiful. The building here also kind of says that the place, the whole event, So if a wedding reception, it's.