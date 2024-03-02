The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

This is the Mariposa Tower in UC Irvine, and this's my dorm. So as you can see here, we have some cabinets of two cabinets, actually, and this is Phil Little, like, buy stuff. We have three drawers right here and a couple more cabinets of here, and each student gets a desk and you can see mine's right here. All of my other roommates have their desks as well. In addition to this, we also have beds to, uh primarily to bunk beds. This is mine up here and yeah, and also, we also have, ah, some more jurors down here, just in case we need extra storage.