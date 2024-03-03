UCI Dormitory
Parker gives an in-depth view of the dorms on campus. This dorm resides in one of the towers, Mariposa, on the 4th floor. Although the rooms are all mirrored after each other, students can add furniture to give the room "character."
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
So this is a door s way, have you? We have honey space, including Justin. Can you space off up for people who like attention? She can't manager. Everybody comes with my crew's white boy, things like that and enjoys for you people you're not. With that, we are for this each with their own three with you because that one did not. Everyone gets Kelly these keyboards because I liked you better. You, you know You know what? Wait, Have you? Which comes with it? 26 So descends to nearest shallow here a showdown with when you can.