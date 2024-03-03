The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I'm 1/4 year art major here at U C. I, um and I'm from Torrance, California. Okay, so in terms of my major, I know that there's not a lot of art majors here at you. Si, I I I didn't really know what I should major in, um, and so it kind of came in undeclared. Then I have thought about it a little bit more, and I thought about what is something that I'm good at. Art was definitely something that popped in my head right away. Um and I mean, it took a little bit of convincing and a lot of talking to my parents. Um, just talking about, like, why I chose it in the first place that maybe some isn't really the right path through me. So when a pint t you see, I, um in all honesty, like my parents kind of force meet, apply. Um, and I think it's mainly because I really wanted to go to a community college first. I didn't really know what to really study, and I didn't want to spend all of their money on something that I wasn't too sure about. Um, But I ended up applying, and there was, like, no regrets in even coming here. I feel like even though it did take me a while to really open up to the campus and opened up to the people that were here, I was welcomed firsthand with open arms from people from orientation and then, um, in my hall and even in the organizations that I was so fortunate to be a part of, um and I don't know, it's just I think that the people here at U. C I. A. Is what makes my experience so great. Um, I don't think I've ever met a group of people or like any people in general that are so loving and so willing to give to others. Um, as much as I really love the school, there are a lot of things that I do criticize you see I and Irvine in general for for first of all, like I really just like the fact that even though you see I prides itself on being a school that welcomes a lot of first generation students, and also for those who are low socioeconomic status, being able to live in a run in itself is so unsustainable, meaning that it's just so expensive to live here, too. I lived in a triple, and I paid, like around 700 bucks per month. Um, and that didn't even include, like, utilities and everything. There are some times where I genuinely felt that the campus wasn't advocating for its students, and it's really sad because you would think that the campus would do that for the people that come here. If you don't look out for your students like how can you still Exelon exceed and like continue being a great campus when the students make up a majority of it. Yeah, if there is something that I care to give advice to Incoming for Sears is too. Be comfortable with the uncomfortable and to recognize that it's okay to not be OK all the time. Yeah, I know I'm 1/4 year, so I'm already different and yeah, peace out.