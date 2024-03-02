The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Mason Court Powers will take a look inside and right under one of phone is actually a food court. There's a giant window seats if you wanna watch TV here. Along with that, the rooms are generally set up so that there is four people rooms, four people around. About that, this one's five four look just up here and it's always pretty. We'll do a lot of decorations like yours, shop for it, which makes the place, you know, unique. So in this tower is the rooms usually come in sets of four people, others for that's Here is a lot of room for you to store any of your items. You're going to use every benefit man along with this room, there's another room sharing a bathroom. We also have shared kitchen and each of these florist. So you got to sing related and, you know, Fred, So there's a couple of other places we could live here, but when you're outside, you could play volleyball. It's nice to know when people play for his views here and even relax in the sun. I recommend keeping your door open for the first week, so that, uh, people walked by, you know, you could meet them and the friends you make in your first year That wants to really stick with you, Peter, at the rest of your years. Uh, you see, I So, uh, I actually find my roommates through a friend. Um, he knew we were going to use C I and he told me, and we just paired up. There's also other ways you could buy roommates, especially online. If not, you could be paired with rent a couple people, but they'll be your best friends. When you move in terms of dorm room essentials, I'd say, Definitely get your basics. You know, toothbrush, toothpaste, uh, get a lot of tide pods because you're gonna be doing a lot of laundry, a lot of clothes because, you know, you want stay fresh every day, bring a lot of snacks because they're going to be those nights where you just wanna have some hot Cheetos the printer, Because if you want to print from the library, it's twenty five cents. If you have your own, you can print as many copies as you want. Super fast, super quick and it's usually super helpful for your classes.