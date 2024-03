The Anteatery is Mesa Court's Dining Hall. Here you'll find everything to eat under the sun including: Burgers, Salads, Pizza, Ice Cream, Sweets, Tacos, Burritos, Rice, Cereal, Soup, etc. Each meal is a buffet and there are plenty of vegetarian and vegan options to eat (I'm vegan and I approve). The aesthetic is great and there are plenty of seats for you and your friends to enjoy a meal.