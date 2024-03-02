The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I'm a undergraduate student here at University of California, Irvine. I'm a second year computer science major, and I'm here to show you all about you see what it has to offer, what you can expect and how much fun you're gonna have it here at this campus. You know, I've done cross country in high school, and because of the so many scenic locations we have, like, you can see behind me, you know, it's just a dream come true just to be around nature. That's really what I love about the CIA the most. Along with that, I'm a big, uh, inventor, You know, I like tinkering with gadgets, and you see, it has a great, um, entrepreneurship program here which has helped me get grants and even, uh, work my way up so that I could continue working on these projects. I do a lot of programming, analytical and computational, but we have a ton of majors here. Mainly bio major's business majors, humanities majors. So you'll feel right at home, and there's a lot of diversity here to let you see eye so you can experience very, very diverse cultural influences, no matter what you're interested in. If it's clubs, if it's event organizations, you'll find it here. You see, I I'll give you a tour of the campus, including the dining halls of residence halls, so you'll know all the famous landmarks and what you can expect here is a good experience.