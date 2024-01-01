Sign Up
University of California-Riverside (UCR) Campus

All Campus Reviews

01:20
Wednesday letters
Vonzelle Saunderlin Campus
Every Wednesday many fraternities and sororities come out with their letters to promote themselves and socialize with other clubs on campus.
02:29
My dorm tour
Vonzelle Saunderlin Campus
I live about 5 miles off campus, but it's cheap, so it's a good situation! Other students live on campus where it's much more expensive. Watch as I dive in-depth with UCR's freshman housing options.
00:37
Career center
Vonzelle Saunderlin Campus
UCR's Career Center is a great place to find mentors and professional help in navigating your career.
01:01
Ucr sign + scotty the bea
Vonzelle Saunderlin Campus
When coming to UCR these are the two must-see sights on campus. This is UCR's stable.
02:51
Student recreational center
Vonzelle Saunderlin Campus
One of most UCR's active locations on the campus is our the gym! A nice facility that was just built a couple year ago, host many activities for students not only to work out but swim, play ball sports and many more!
00:49
The hub
Vonzelle Saunderlin Campus
The HUB is a staple hang out zone for UCR Students. A host for a number of popular restaurants, a meeting place for many clubs and a conference center for many of UCR's biggest events.
00:44
Skye hall
Vonzelle Saunderlin Campus
Skye Hall at UCR has help me in many advances my academic career in many different ways from getting quality tutoring to learning about the next country I will go fly to study abroad.
01:39
Orbach library
Vonzelle Saunderlin Campus
Here is a campus tour of Obrach Library.
02:07
advice for incoming freshmans
Vonzelle Saunderlin
Best advice for incoming UCR students!
01:47
University village plaza tour
Vonzelle Saunderlin Campus
Just half a mile from campus, University Village Plaza offers food and a social hub for students at UCR.
