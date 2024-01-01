YOU'RE WATCHING
University of California-Riverside (UCR) Campus
01:20
Wednesday letters
Every Wednesday many fraternities and sororities come out with their letters to promote themselves and socialize with other clubs on campus.
02:29
My dorm tour
I live about 5 miles off campus, but it's cheap, so it's a good situation! Other students live on campus where it's much more expensive. Watch as I dive in-depth with UCR's freshman housing options.
00:37
Career center
UCR's Career Center is a great place to find mentors and professional help in navigating your career.
01:01
Ucr sign + scotty the bea
When coming to UCR these are the two must-see sights on campus. This is UCR's stable.
02:51
Student recreational center
One of most UCR's active locations on the campus is our the gym! A nice facility that was just built a couple year ago, host many activities for students not only to work out but swim, play ball sports and many more!
00:49
The hub
The HUB is a staple hang out zone for UCR Students. A host for a number of popular restaurants, a meeting place for many clubs and a conference center for many of UCR's biggest events.
00:44
Skye hall
Skye Hall at UCR has help me in many advances my academic career in many different ways from getting quality tutoring to learning about the next country I will go fly to study abroad.