University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) Dining & Food
01:46
Not your ordinary dining hall - the bistro
The Bistro located in The Village is not your usual dining hall. It's a sit-down styled restaurant with a three course menu. Don't worry about breaking the bank if you decide to buy salmon or steak because this on campus dining choice accepts dining dollars!
01:29
Going off-campus: shopping at utc
Just a few minutes from campus is an outdoor mall called Westfield UTC. There are three buses that you can take from the UCSD transit center to the mall (202, 201, 30). Plently of students find this to be the easiest access for shopping, food, and outdoor music.
01:44
Tour of revelle, it's commuter lounge and dining hall "64 degrees"
Hello everyone, in this video I give you a tour of Revelle, its quad which holds its memorable fountain. Next, we look at a commuter lounge where people like me go to hang out from time to time. Lastly, I show you Revelle's dining hall.
University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) 64 Degrees
University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) Jamba Juice City Heights Retail Village
University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) Revelle College
University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) The Bistro at the Strand
