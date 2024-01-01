Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

01:46
Not your ordinary dining hall - the bistro
Food
The Bistro located in The Village is not your usual dining hall. It's a sit-down styled restaurant with a three course menu. Don't worry about breaking the bank if you decide to buy salmon or steak because this on campus dining choice accepts dining dollars!
01:29
Going off-campus: shopping at utc
Food
Just a few minutes from campus is an outdoor mall called Westfield UTC. There are three buses that you can take from the UCSD transit center to the mall (202, 201, 30). Plently of students find this to be the easiest access for shopping, food, and outdoor music.
01:16
Check out 64 degrees dining hall
Food
One of my favorite dining halls on campus!
01:44
Tour of revelle, it's commuter lounge and dining hall "64 degrees"
Food
Hello everyone, in this video I give you a tour of Revelle, its quad which holds its memorable fountain. Next, we look at a commuter lounge where people like me go to hang out from time to time. Lastly, I show you Revelle's dining hall.
00:57
I get paid to make smoothies!
Food
An inside look at my job at Jamba Juice!
02:00
Let's buy snacks at the market
Food
The Market at The Village is just one of the on campus places to get snacks on the go, kitchenware, produce, and even your coffee fix. It's open from 8am til 1am so if you want a late night study break, go down to The Market and grab something to eat.

University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) 64 Degrees

01:16
Check out 64 degrees dining hall
Food
One of my favorite dining halls on campus!

University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) Jamba Juice City Heights Retail Village

00:57
I get paid to make smoothies!
Food
An inside look at my job at Jamba Juice!

University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) Revelle College

01:44
Tour of revelle, it's commuter lounge and dining hall "64 degrees"
Food
Hello everyone, in this video I give you a tour of Revelle, its quad which holds its memorable fountain. Next, we look at a commuter lounge where people like me go to hang out from time to time. Lastly, I show you Revelle's dining hall.

University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego) The Bistro at the Strand

01:46
Not your ordinary dining hall - the bistro
Food
The Bistro located in The Village is not your usual dining hall. It's a sit-down styled restaurant with a three course menu. Don't worry about breaking the bank if you decide to buy salmon or steak because this on campus dining choice accepts dining dollars!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved