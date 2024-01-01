YOU'RE WATCHING
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC) Campus
Opers wellness center
OPERS or The Office of Physical Education, Recreation, and Sports has a facility containing space for just about every sport. A swimming pool, basketball court, and much more including the wellness center with workout equipment.
Social sciences 1 and 2
Our social sciences division is the largest academic division at UCSC! Our social sciences division offers 25 undergraduate majors and 8 P.h.D programs. Our most popular major are psychology, cognitive science, and business management economics. We have awesome faculty members who lead a ton of research opportunities and because of this a recent study ranked the Division of Social Sciences at UCSC 1st in the nation among public universities for the quality of its research productivity.
Welcome to the quarry plaza!
The Quarry Plaza is where everything comes together. In the Quarry, we have our bookstore, express store, cafe Iveta, Student Union assembly (which is our student government system), SOAR (Student organization advising and resources), and the Bike Co-op! The Quarry is also a place where students like to hangout in between classes because it's central to our busiest part of campus. Students will often hold fundraisers offering pastries, drinks, and my personal favorite, thai iced tea! In addition to the fundraisers, students also hold protests, recruitment sessions, and concerts here. Daniel Caesar performed in our Quarry Plaza in the Spring of 2017!
Hi, i'm sajia!
Welcome to the amazing University of California, Santa Cruz. You are the lucky winner of a this awesome tour with me! I am a second year majoring in Psychology with a minor in Legal Studies. I am super excited to show you my home. I hope you have your walking shoes on! :)
Cowell college and the ucsc college system
The college system at UCSC is a little different from other schools. You are affiliated with 1 of 10 colleges of your choosing. Every college has a different theme ranging from Science and Technology to Diversity and Social Justice. It makes a large campus feel smaller and like a community.
Meet my good friend rizal aliga!
Meet Riz and learn a little more about UCSC through the perspective of a student.
Upper quarry amphitheater
The Upper Quarry Amphitheater is a venue that holds concerts, plays, shows, and anything you want really. Open to the campus, you can host your own show, or go to one of the many events that are held there. Recently renovated in fall of 2017, wood, stone, and pavement replaced. Also upgraded with wifi and a sound system.
Interview with biology major, vo dung
Vo Dung gets interviewed by Brian about different aspects of the school. A school filled with diversity is important, and UCSC has no lack of it.
Welcome to ucsc
Hello and welcome to University of California- Santa Cruz! My name is Brian and I will be guiding you on a tour around the campus. We'll look at things the school and the City of Santa Cruz has to offer. I am a freshman Computer Science major from Illinois. Coming to California was a big change for me, but I am happy I came here.
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC)
Commuting on campus
In this video I talk a little about what it's like commuting on campus and around Santa Cruz. We have various bus systems that make it easier to get from one destination to another in a timely fashion. However, during popular times, there is a bit of a wait to get on a bus that isn't so crowded. Make sure you leave for class at least 30 minutes before it starts!
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC) 1156 High St
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC) BikeLink - UCSC OPERS
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC) Cowell Computer Lab
