The Quarry Plaza is where everything comes together. In the Quarry, we have our bookstore, express store, cafe Iveta, Student Union assembly (which is our student government system), SOAR (Student organization advising and resources), and the Bike Co-op! The Quarry is also a place where students like to hangout in between classes because it's central to our busiest part of campus. Students will often hold fundraisers offering pastries, drinks, and my personal favorite, thai iced tea! In addition to the fundraisers, students also hold protests, recruitment sessions, and concerts here. Daniel Caesar performed in our Quarry Plaza in the Spring of 2017!