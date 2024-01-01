YOU'RE WATCHING
01:50
Hangin' out in the wellness center
The Wellness Center is the newest building on campus! It has a pool, climbing wall, basketball courts, weights, cardio, a nap room, study rooms, and is a great place to work out and hang out!
01:23
The auraria library
The Auraria Library is shared by Metro, CCD, and CU. It has a lot of great resources like tutoring and the writing center.
03:23
Faqs college application advice
Going to college is a big thing and so is applying to the right one, Apply to multiple schools and investigate what you want to do and what school has it. Here are some tips on how to better your chances.
04:15
Wellness center tour
The wellness center is filled with students from all majors there is a place to nap, cook, and study all in the same room.
02:54
Faqs advice to incoming freshman
As a freshman there is so much you don't know about the college you go to so here is some quick advice to anyone wanting to go to college.
04:17
Come see the north classroom building!
The North Classroom Building is full of classrooms. You're bound to have at least a few classes in this building during your first year alone at CU!
00:26
University of colorado denver introduction
My major is Film and Television I am a third year student at University of Colorado Denver. I love the university and all the great opportunity's I hope you love them too.
02:50
Wellness center going to weight class
This is the Wellness center located by the Academic building at CU Denver and it's also the place to study and nap.
01:02
The old auraria neighborhood!
The Old Auraria Neighborhood is definitely one of the coolest spots on campus. Check out this website to learn more about the history: https://history.denverlibrary.org/auraria-neighborhood
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus (CU Anschutz)
03:29
Cu denver's coolest building - the tivoli!
The Tivoli is one of CU Denver's oldest buildings. It used to be a brewery, and there is still a small brewery inside! There are offices, a food court, the Tivoli bookstore, and counseling services.
03:27
Meet eiley and learn about cu denver!
Hey! My name is Eiley and I am super excited to show you around Denver and tell you about CU!
02:37
Exploring downtown denver!
CU Denver is awesome because it's right in the middle of downtown Denver. Let's take a look at some places that are in walking distance of campus! I like to do homework at Union Station, Leela European Cafe, Novo Coffee, or any other spot downtown I might happen to stumble upon. The city is our campus!
