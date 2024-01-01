Sign Up
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus (CU Anschutz) Campus

01:50
Hangin' out in the wellness center
Eiley McGregor Campus
The Wellness Center is the newest building on campus! It has a pool, climbing wall, basketball courts, weights, cardio, a nap room, study rooms, and is a great place to work out and hang out!
01:23
The auraria library
Eiley McGregor Academics
The Auraria Library is shared by Metro, CCD, and CU. It has a lot of great resources like tutoring and the writing center.
03:23
Faqs college application advice
Jennifer banuelos Campus
Going to college is a big thing and so is applying to the right one, Apply to multiple schools and investigate what you want to do and what school has it. Here are some tips on how to better your chances.
04:15
Wellness center tour
Jennifer banuelos Campus
The wellness center is filled with students from all majors there is a place to nap, cook, and study all in the same room.
02:54
Faqs advice to incoming freshman
Jennifer banuelos Campus
As a freshman there is so much you don't know about the college you go to so here is some quick advice to anyone wanting to go to college.
04:17
Come see the north classroom building!
Eiley McGregor Academics
The North Classroom Building is full of classrooms. You're bound to have at least a few classes in this building during your first year alone at CU!
00:26
University of colorado denver introduction
Jennifer banuelos Campus
My major is Film and Television I am a third year student at University of Colorado Denver. I love the university and all the great opportunity's I hope you love them too.
02:50
Wellness center going to weight class
Jennifer banuelos Campus
This is the Wellness center located by the Academic building at CU Denver and it's also the place to study and nap.
01:02
The old auraria neighborhood!
Eiley McGregor Campus
The Old Auraria Neighborhood is definitely one of the coolest spots on campus. Check out this website to learn more about the history: https://history.denverlibrary.org/auraria-neighborhood
03:52
Faqs quick facts about cudenver
Jennifer banuelos Campus
A quick FAQ answered about the school here at CU Denver and how things are here.
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus (CU Anschutz)

University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus (CU Anschutz) 13022 Randolph Pl

University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus (CU Anschutz) Auraria Library

University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus (CU Anschutz) Tivoli

