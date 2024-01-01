YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Delaware (UD) Dining & Food
Back on east campus for a day!
Walking with my friend Kameelah to go grab dinner from the dining hall Russell, which is located on East Campus.
Cr dining hall
Here’s a look at the CR Dining Hall. It is probably the best dining hall there is on campus.
Check out the dining options at trabant
great common place for students to take a break, study, eat and hang out
Ud pencader dining hall
Pencader is located on North Campus. It is one of the dining halls at UD. They serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. There are also "late night" dinners there that end at 9:30 Mon-Thur. It does not have the best reputation on campus, but it's not that bad.
A quick look at trabant
Trabant is a great place to get a bite of food between classes or to hang out and study with your friends! It is located on the south end of Main St.
Lily takes you to ceaser rodney dining hall!
Ceaser Rodney is my favorite dining hall out of the 3 dining halls on campus! With over 13 different stations, 2 delis, 2 salad bars, bakeries and more you will be sure to find something you love! My favorite part about the dining hall is UDairy, UD’s handmade ice cream made from the milk of the cows at the UD farm on campus!
