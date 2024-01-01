YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Florida (UF) Campus
Tour the ben hill griffin stadium (with a game day sneak peak)
We get to hear the inside scoop about the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium from students Connor and Devin. What makes it so unique? What is a game day like? Watch till the end to see! (Also check out the 360 view of the stadium below in the google maps feature)
Important landmarks (turlington rock and university auditorium)
Here are two very important landmarks at UF. These have been around for awhile and are quiet crucial for students at the beginning of their UF careers. UF is a big campus and personally the landmarks helped me keep track of my general location at all times because they stand out so much. For part two, I am showing you the Turlington Rock and the University Auditorium.
Meet your tour guide connor!
Meet your guide for today's tour of the University of Florida, Connor! Connor is finishing his freshman year (class of 2021) and is majoring in Mechanical Engineering. He is from Southern New Jersey and plays on the club Rugby and the club Wrestling teams!
Favorite parts of campus!
Hello, here is a compilation of my most frequented parts on campus. This is very personal to the person but I hope you find my places a good starting point for finding your own. Personally, I prefer more chill and quiet areas because I like a place where I can both study and take study breaks depending on my needs.
Student rec at uf
UF values your health and wellness. It has two gyms: SW Rec and Student Rec. For my convenience, I brought you to Student Rec on campus and showed you the gym's structure and layout!
The century tower
The Century tower was built to commemorate to 100th anniversary of the University of Florida and it is most definitely an important landmark on our Campus. The bells chime every 15 minutes so you'll always know what time it is! The Century Tower also makes for some great drone footage ;)
Welcome to the baseball stadium (aka "the mac")
This is the Alfred A. McKethan Baseball Stadium where the Gators Baseball team is currently playing the Jacksonville University Dolphins. The Baseball team won the 2017 National Championship and is currently ranked 1st in the country! The games are free for students and are super fun to attend. It's always a great time in the ballpark!
Uf stadium
Hello, here is a stadium tour! I also brought my friend along to give you guys some personal insight on what UF game days are like! We haven't been to many but we tried to answer as honestly and accurately as possible! Hope this is helpful for you!