Downtown athens
Downtown Athens is located right off UGA's campus and is a huge part of student life. This is a little bit about the classic center, shopping, food, and the famous Georgia Theatre. Athens is also known for it's fantastic downtown restaurants like the Last Resort and Pauley's, but a favorite among my friends and I is Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
A short trip through Downtown Athens where UGA is located for some food at Bubble Cafe
Tate student center
The Tate Student Center is located in the heart of UGA's campus across from the bookstore and the Miller Learning Center. It has a theatre, places to study, and plenty of food options to spend paw points on in-between class. (Paw points are the dining dollars included in the UGA meal plan.) Freshman advising usually takes place in Tate, as well as career/student involvement fairs.
Bolton dining commons
This is the largest of four dining Halls at UGA. Bolton opens at 7am and closes at 9pm. It's options include the sunrise cafe, corner market salad bar, canting stir fry, taqueria, tanyard deli, milkshake bar, and bakery. Cash prices: (+10% off with uga id) breakfast: $9.10 lunch: $11.35 dinner: $15.60. This dining hall is open to the public.
Ray takes you to snell-abrate!
Snelling is my personal favorite dining hall! Nice food, great staff and 24 Hour dining!!!
The Tate Student Center is not only an academic building, but it provides plenty of services for students including printing, food, a movie theater, and many sales.
This is the largest of four dining Halls at UGA. Bolton opens at 7am and closes at 9pm. It's options include the sunrise cafe, corner market salad bar, canting stir fry, taqueria, tanyard deli, milkshake bar, and bakery. Cash prices: (+10% off with uga id) breakfast: $9.10 lunch: $11.35 dinner: $15.60. This dining hall is open to the public.
