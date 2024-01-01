Sign Up
University of Georgia (UGA) Dining & Food

01:59
Downtown athens
Food
Downtown Athens is located right off UGA's campus and is a huge part of student life. This is a little bit about the classic center, shopping, food, and the famous Georgia Theatre. Athens is also known for it's fantastic downtown restaurants like the Last Resort and Pauley's, but a favorite among my friends and I is Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
01:07
Downtown athens
Sean Stevens Food
A short trip through Downtown Athens where UGA is located for some food at Bubble Cafe
01:39
Bolton dining
Sean Stevens Food
Bolton is one of the newest dining halls, large with many options to eat from
01:13
Tate student center
Food
The Tate Student Center is located in the heart of UGA's campus across from the bookstore and the Miller Learning Center. It has a theatre, places to study, and plenty of food options to spend paw points on in-between class. (Paw points are the dining dollars included in the UGA meal plan.) Freshman advising usually takes place in Tate, as well as career/student involvement fairs.
03:12
Bolton dining commons
Savannah Martin Food
This is the largest of four dining Halls at UGA. Bolton opens at 7am and closes at 9pm. It's options include the sunrise cafe, corner market salad bar, canting stir fry, taqueria, tanyard deli, milkshake bar, and bakery. Cash prices: (+10% off with uga id) breakfast: $9.10 lunch: $11.35 dinner: $15.60. This dining hall is open to the public.
03:07
Ray takes you to snell-abrate!
Food
Snelling is my personal favorite dining hall! Nice food, great staff and 24 Hour dining!!!
03:54
Inside bolton dining
Food
Bolton Dining Hall is the largest Dining Commons on Campus
02:13
Joe frank dining commons!
Food
Joe Frank has great pasta, smoothies, and other healthy options!
01:06
Tate student center
Sean Stevens Food
The Tate Student Center is not only an academic building, but it provides plenty of services for students including printing, food, a movie theater, and many sales.
01:48
Ohouse dorm
Sean Stevens Dorms
Oglethorpe House, or O'House as students call it, is a popular dorm with a dining hall attached.
University of Georgia (UGA) Bolton Dining Commons

02:56
Bolton dining hall
Food
Bolton Dining Hall is the largest of UGA's 5 dining halls. It has two floors with basically anything you could possibly want, a lot of which will be made to order in front of you. UGA dining is ranked among the top 10 in college food in America!

University of Georgia (UGA) Bourbon Street

University of Georgia (UGA) Joe Frank Harris Commons

University of Georgia (UGA) Oglethorpe House

