YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
01:38
Shidler college campus tour
Check out our virtual tour of the Shidler College of Business at the University of Hawaii at Manoa!
03:20
Meet sheron an undergraduate from uh manoa's tim school!
Sheron Guo - A few great things about UH!
02:12
Meet maria an undergraduate from uh manoa's tim school!
Aloha🌺 everyone! My name is Maria and here's a little bit about me! I have been attending the University of Hawaii at Manoa for the past four years as a Travel Industry Management major with an emphasis in hospitality management. Watch for some great footage of the campus and to hear a little bit about my life and experiences.
University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) 2404 Maile Way
University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) 2550 Campus Rd
02:12
Meet maria an undergraduate from uh manoa's tim school!
Aloha🌺 everyone! My name is Maria and here's a little bit about me! I have been attending the University of Hawaii at Manoa for the past four years as a Travel Industry Management major with an emphasis in hospitality management. Watch for some great footage of the campus and to hear a little bit about my life and experiences.