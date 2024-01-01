YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Houston (UH) Campus
01:12
Tdecu stadium
The TDECU Stadium is where all of our home football games are held. Football games at UH are a lot of fun, especially the tailgates!!
01:09
Fun at the rec
The Rec at UH has multiple floors, many different areas to work out in, an indoor and outdoor pool, sauna, and courts. They also offer many group fitness classes to choose from, such as the Zumba class that my friends and I tried in the video! The rec’s membership is included in every student’s tuition and all students should be taking advantage of it!
01:17
The feritta center
The Feritta Center just recently had it's grand opening, and this is where we cheer on our Coogs basketball teams when they play at home. The new arena is very nice, and our men's basketball team is so good that it's very hard to get student tickets to a game (they literally sell out in less than an hour).
01:01
Da park
The Lynn Eusan Park is located right outside of the CV1 dorms. There is an outdoor stage, and sometimes events will be put on here, but mainly students just picnic, hang up their hammocks, play Frisbee, or chill in this area.
01:04
Walkin through the fountains
The Fountains are a common area that most students have to walk through to get to at least one of their classes. The fountains are such a pretty area of campus, and many people choose to have little picnics or just sit on the benches by them on nice days. Also on orientation night, there is where you will "commit" to being a coog!! (Emotional experience as mentioned haha).
00:47
Background
A little background on the school's mascot Sashta the Cougar. I honestly dont agree with our history. I can see the positive side of the story, but it ultimately borders animal cruelty. :/ not cool
01:01
The bowling alley
The bowling alley is located on the bottom floor of the Student Center (UC). A lot of students come here to not only bowl, but also play arcade games and pool. It's super cheap to play and a fun time.
01:03
The piano lounge
This area is a medium sized lounge that is located in the Student Center. It's a really nice place to study if you don't mind people playing piano and singing in the background (I personally like it).
00:35
Anges arnold hall and all it offers
Anges Arnold is for philosophy majors. This is where the counselors and most of your classes are. The only building that always has access
University of Houston (UH)
University of Houston (UH) Agnes Arnold Hall (AH)
University of Houston (UH) Fertitta Center
