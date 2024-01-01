Sign Up
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) Campus

All Campus Reviews

01:01
Joes brewery! best burgers in town!
Food
Come inside Joes, my favorite burger joint & meet my friends! Joe's is great for food, but it is also a bar as well, so come check out what a Friday night might look like for you!
00:32
Uiuc's alma mater!
Campus
Hear about one of Campus' most famous icons! We love Alma!
00:29
Veoride! bike with us around campus!
Find out the newest way UIUC students are getting around. Veorides are bicycles scattered all over the campus, that you can unlock with just a tap of an app on your phone! So fun!
01:17
Explore one of uiuc's fitness centers
Campus
This is one of the two gyms on campus! This one is located in Urbana and is equipped with extensive machinery, weights, a basketball court, indoor soccer fields, an indoor pool and more!
01:35
Tour of lincoln hall!
Academics
Get a sneak peak into a traditional academic building on campus. You will be able to see both a classroom and a lecture hall, while hearing a little bit about the academic environment here at U of I!
00:27
Hang with us on green street
Food
Get a glimpse of U of I's most popular street. From restaurants to bars, and boutiques, this street has it all!
00:38
The engineering quad!
Academics
Get a glimpse of UIUC's Engineering Quad--home to a beautiful library, academic buildings and the Urbana creek!
03:53
Meet my roommate caeley and hear about her life here at illinois!
Academics
Watch this video to hear some great advice from one of the best people I know! Hear about her experience as an urban planning major and her adventures studying abroad in Thailand!
00:17
Pets in college!
Amy Meltzer Interview
Wish you could have a pet in college? You can at many apartment buildings on campus!
04:18
Lauren's experience at u of i!
Academics
Hear about Lauren's experience as a senior accounting major, in greek life at the university of Illinois! She is the greatest.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) ARC (North Side)

01:45
Philanthropy event with greek life!
Take a look at what it is like to volunteer with a sorority! My Sorority paired up with a fraternity to put this philanthropy event that aimed to feed children across the world!. Anyone on campus was welcome to join us and we ended up packing over 60,000 meals, which is enough to feed 167 kids a meal every day for a year!
