University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) Dining & Food
01:01
Joes brewery! best burgers in town!
Come inside Joes, my favorite burger joint & meet my friends! Joe's is great for food, but it is also a bar as well, so come check out what a Friday night might look like for you!
00:27
Hang with us on green street
Get a glimpse of U of I's most popular street. From restaurants to bars, and boutiques, this street has it all!
00:34
One of the best places to eat on campus--the union food court!
The Union's food court is a great and convenient place to stop for food! Plenty of options are available, but my favorite is Blaze Pizza!