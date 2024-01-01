Sign Up
University of Iowa (UI) Campus

00:29
Meet brenda! and get ready to experience the university of iowa through her eyes
The University of Iowa is so much more than just corn! The students on campus are full of Hawk spirit and there is never a dull moment!
00:45
Goodbye for now
Dorms
The University of Iowa is all about community. We strive to learn, invent, communicate, inspire and have fun while doing it. Once a Hawkeye, always a Hawkeye. Go Hawks!
01:37
Brenda talks about the university of iowa weather, size, and more!
The University of Iowa is a pretty big school with about 25,000 undergrads. However, even though our population might be huge, the campus isn't too bad to walk. Its super easy to get around and takes about 10 minutes to get to any/all of your classes. We also have busses!!
02:36
Check out the university of iowa library
Academics
The University Library is more than just books! The entire first floor is full of up to date interactive technology that makes studying much easier. It reminds me a lot of what the Google campus might look like! There are information desks on each floor for students who need help finding a book or just simply get lost. Its huge in there!
02:20
Recreation and wellness center
Go to the Rec, theres more to do than work out! We have an olympic size lap pool, diving platforms, work out classes, and a hot tub! (I spend most of My time in the hot tub). A membership to the Rec is included in your tuition, so check it out! You can even climb the tallest rock climbing wall in Iowa, Its right inside!
01:26
Voxman music building
Academics
The Voxman Music building is the newest addition to the University of Iowa campus. It's a great and quiet place to study and you can also support other Hawks during choral, opera, and orchestra performances. This building is INCREDIBLY peaceful and super close to campus.
05:49
Iowa student athlete week in the life
Cali Hoye Campus
This is a week in the life video at the University of Iowa, showcasing classes, college athletics, and social life!
00:56
Welcome to the pentacrest!
Campus
The Pentacrest is the hub of campus includes the five main academic buildings where most Gen Eds are taught. This includes McLean Hall (Math), Schaeffer Hall (Science), Macbride Hall (History), Jessup Hall (Justices), and The Capitol Building. Fun Fact: Iowa City use to be the capitol of Iowa.
01:17
Brenda and olivia talk about being broke college kids
Campus
Campus work study is a great way to get some experience in working with your major and getting paid while doing it. All work study programs can be found through Hire-A-Hawk Online. There are tons of options and internships as well. 5
00:23
Winter at iowa
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! During the winter here at Iowa it tends to snow, and while it may get pretty cold the students on campus tend to find ways to make it fun. You'll definitely see the occasional snowball fight, or students making snowmen. Especially in the Pentacrest!
01:06
Student body representative
Campus
The student body on campus is super in touch with the students of the university. We work together to organize functions and meet about student government. Any student can run for any position, just sign up!
