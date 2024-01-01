YOU'RE WATCHING
00:49
Kansas union , a common place
The kansas union is a common spot on campus, it houses events, banquets, career fairs and many more. the building is used for a variety of things. the bookstore and local UPS store is located in this building
01:22
Watson library biggest library on campus
The watson library is the biggest library on the lawrence campus, it is famous for the stacks where a lot of students study!!! If you like to study in the library then this is an awesome place to visit
01:31
The quiet library
Watson Library is what I consider the quiet, get-down-to business library. I show you the different floors as well as my favorite hidden spot to study. I even take you on the no-talking floor...shh!
01:38
Jayhawk boulevard
I take you on a stroll down Jayhawk Boulevard and show you just how big KU's campus is! It seems huge at first but you get used to it after a week and realize it's smaller than you think.
01:42
Explore budig hall with me!
Budig Hall is home to two 500 seat auditoriums and one 1000 seat auditoriums. There is also a computer lab and lots of places to study here.
00:35
Welcome to your university of kansas tour!
Hi everyone! My name is Emma Starks, I am a sophomore at the University of Kansas. I am studying broadcast journalism and theatre. I am so excited to show you what life is like here at KU. Rock Chalk!
00:42
Morning routine
Most of my classes are close to where i live but i have one class that is about a 5min walk and even then i sometimes take the bus to this but not this time, i walked!
00:52
Most of your time will be spent on jayhawk boulevard
As a first or second year student, you will be spending most of your time on the jayhawk boulevard because that is where a lot of the more general classes are. The jayhawk boulevard is a more centralized location on campus and its a great walk
00:44
Students gather by weather beach
Wescoe beach is not an actual beach lol, its a space for students to relax before the next class, students voice out their opinions about certain issues here, campaign speeches have been help here. Its a pretty popular place and always has something interesting going on during the day
00:28
This street houses a lot of the greek houses on campus both male and female fraternities
This is a main quad on campus where most of the greek life houses are. it is very convienient for those in greek life to be able to live close to campus and still participate in the other social activities
01:01
Ku basketball!!
If you are looking at KU surely you have heard about KU basketball!! Allen Fieldhouse is the loudest indoor arena! It's true, it was certified by the Guinness Book of World Records. This video shows just how crazy Allen Fieldhouse gets! KU basketball is my favorite part about the university.
01:51
This is anschutz library
Anschutz is a wonderful place to study for anyone! Whether you prefer group study sessions or individual ones, there's guaranteed a spot in Anschutz for you.