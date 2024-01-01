"The 90" by the Fresh Food Company is the main dining hall on central campus right across from the library. This dining hall has endless options that are frequently rotated not only each week, but between each meal (breakfast until 10, lunch until 4, and dinner until 10 with breaks in-between that still have food set out - just not full meals). I feel as though the 90 does a good job with rotating different foods, and I have a severe peanut allergy that is carefully taken care of thanks to the "worry-free" section. If any students have any allergies, they can go to this section of the dining hall and get a meal or a to-go snack that has had no cross contamination and that is individually made specific to different allergies (nuts, gluten, milk, etc.). There is another campus dining hall called "Champions Kitchen" located in the brand new Gatton Student Center, and it has the exact same layout except they have a burrito station and the 90 has a stir fry / grill station. (I prefer Champions over the 90 although it is a longer walk from my dorm) Later in the video, I mention how meal swipes work. Meal plans are selected through a prospective student's myUK housing portal and they can select from many different meal plans, ranging from unlimited to 'weekly 10'. UK also has flex dollars and a plus account where money can be loaded onto these accounts and synched to your ID so that the money can be used at restaurants on or near campus (ex. Chick-fil-a, Panda Express, Subway...) and the plus account can be used at restaurants and also nearby shops (ex. Bluetique Boutique). Your ID is not only your way ('key') to getting into your dorm and other buildings, but it also serves as your meal card and will be swiped at the entrance of each dining hall.