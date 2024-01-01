YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Kentucky (UK) Dining & Food
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Dining & Food Reviews
03:40
Lets talk about meal plans
I talk about the eating options on north campus. North campus has the best eating options
01:31
My fave food spot. fusion
One of the dining options is fUSION. They have great breakfast. I just wish they didn’t close so early at 3.
01:14
Champions kitchen-dining hall #1
This dining hall was opened brand new last year and replaced the crappy North Campus dining option thank the lord. It has so many options for all cultures and health styles. My favorite part is for sure the ice cream bar.
01:33
Alternatives to the dining halls
In the first portion of the video, I introduce a few food alternatives on campus that are right when you walk out of the 90 in central campus. These are all great alternatives, and the Wildcat Pantry has everything you need from school supplies to late night snacks (we all eat raw cookie dough when we get really stressed and snag some chips or a pint of ice cream if necessary). This is the central Wildcat Pantry, and we have three others (one in JSB, one in a nearby neighborhood that is stationed more like a store for living off-campus, and one in Holmes dorm on north campus). Lastly, Cook Out restaurant is one of the most popular restaurants not only in Lexington, but to all students at UK. They are open until 4:30am, and so whether you are really craving one of their famous milkshakes (I recommend classic Oreo or strawberry cheesecake - trust me), or if you or a friend have just gotten back from a night out partying and need some food (southern hushpuppies and their fries are great), this is the place! It is a great gathering spot, and has high quality food for very reasonable broke-college-student prices that we are all extremely grateful for.
02:39
Dining halls & meal swipes
"The 90" by the Fresh Food Company is the main dining hall on central campus right across from the library. This dining hall has endless options that are frequently rotated not only each week, but between each meal (breakfast until 10, lunch until 4, and dinner until 10 with breaks in-between that still have food set out - just not full meals). I feel as though the 90 does a good job with rotating different foods, and I have a severe peanut allergy that is carefully taken care of thanks to the "worry-free" section. If any students have any allergies, they can go to this section of the dining hall and get a meal or a to-go snack that has had no cross contamination and that is individually made specific to different allergies (nuts, gluten, milk, etc.). There is another campus dining hall called "Champions Kitchen" located in the brand new Gatton Student Center, and it has the exact same layout except they have a burrito station and the 90 has a stir fry / grill station. (I prefer Champions over the 90 although it is a longer walk from my dorm) Later in the video, I mention how meal swipes work. Meal plans are selected through a prospective student's myUK housing portal and they can select from many different meal plans, ranging from unlimited to 'weekly 10'. UK also has flex dollars and a plus account where money can be loaded onto these accounts and synched to your ID so that the money can be used at restaurants on or near campus (ex. Chick-fil-a, Panda Express, Subway...) and the plus account can be used at restaurants and also nearby shops (ex. Bluetique Boutique). Your ID is not only your way ('key') to getting into your dorm and other buildings, but it also serves as your meal card and will be swiped at the entrance of each dining hall.
03:21
Off campus food & activities
Local Taco is one of the most famous nearby, off-campus restaurants that UK has to offer. This is a local place and one of a kind (hence the name) and their tacos are inexpensive for broke college students and taste AMAZING! I am a huge coffee shop enthusiast, and the best coffee shop to study at (in my opinion) is Daily Offerings Coffee Roastery, which is a 7 minute drive from campus. It is a great way to change up the scenery, as well as being with great people in a great environment that motivates you to get work done. I then start talking about downtown Lexington and the endless possibilities of activities available and restaurants that you can go to. The fact that UK's campus is so close to downtown really adds to its personality and brings together the entire campus and city of Lexington.
University of Kentucky (UK) Cook Out
01:33
Alternatives to the dining halls
In the first portion of the video, I introduce a few food alternatives on campus that are right when you walk out of the 90 in central campus. These are all great alternatives, and the Wildcat Pantry has everything you need from school supplies to late night snacks (we all eat raw cookie dough when we get really stressed and snag some chips or a pint of ice cream if necessary). This is the central Wildcat Pantry, and we have three others (one in JSB, one in a nearby neighborhood that is stationed more like a store for living off-campus, and one in Holmes dorm on north campus). Lastly, Cook Out restaurant is one of the most popular restaurants not only in Lexington, but to all students at UK. They are open until 4:30am, and so whether you are really craving one of their famous milkshakes (I recommend classic Oreo or strawberry cheesecake - trust me), or if you or a friend have just gotten back from a night out partying and need some food (southern hushpuppies and their fries are great), this is the place! It is a great gathering spot, and has high quality food for very reasonable broke-college-student prices that we are all extremely grateful for.
University of Kentucky (UK) Erikson Hall
University of Kentucky (UK) Fresh Food Company @ The 90
02:39
Dining halls & meal swipes
"The 90" by the Fresh Food Company is the main dining hall on central campus right across from the library. This dining hall has endless options that are frequently rotated not only each week, but between each meal (breakfast until 10, lunch until 4, and dinner until 10 with breaks in-between that still have food set out - just not full meals). I feel as though the 90 does a good job with rotating different foods, and I have a severe peanut allergy that is carefully taken care of thanks to the "worry-free" section. If any students have any allergies, they can go to this section of the dining hall and get a meal or a to-go snack that has had no cross contamination and that is individually made specific to different allergies (nuts, gluten, milk, etc.). There is another campus dining hall called "Champions Kitchen" located in the brand new Gatton Student Center, and it has the exact same layout except they have a burrito station and the 90 has a stir fry / grill station. (I prefer Champions over the 90 although it is a longer walk from my dorm) Later in the video, I mention how meal swipes work. Meal plans are selected through a prospective student's myUK housing portal and they can select from many different meal plans, ranging from unlimited to 'weekly 10'. UK also has flex dollars and a plus account where money can be loaded onto these accounts and synched to your ID so that the money can be used at restaurants on or near campus (ex. Chick-fil-a, Panda Express, Subway...) and the plus account can be used at restaurants and also nearby shops (ex. Bluetique Boutique). Your ID is not only your way ('key') to getting into your dorm and other buildings, but it also serves as your meal card and will be swiped at the entrance of each dining hall.