02:55
Meet maria at the university of louisville
Hey y'all, I'm Maria Dinh, your CampusReel ambassador for the University of Louisville. Go Cards! In this video I take you around my favorite spots on campus along with sharing why UofL is my home away from home.
03:05
Maria gives big sister advice for uofl
It's not goodbye yet. I talk about an alternative financial aid, student involvement, RaiseRed, things to do in the city of Louisville. Thank you for keeping up with my advice. Want more? youtube.com/theTrangerz and my socials are all @mariaxdinh . Don't be shy to say hi to your favorite CampusReel ambassador with the front highlights on her hair if you see her on campus. GO CARDS!!! #L1C4
University of Louisville
