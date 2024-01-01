Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

00:31
South campus dining hall
Food
Check out what the dining halls are like! Having the same options every day can get old, but the dining staff does a great job of mixing things up for the students. Also, there's an omelet station on weekends and that's pretty dang nice.
00:48
Learn about the stamp student union
Food
The Student Union is a great alternative to the dining hall if you want something to eat, and it also provides students with a lot of opportunities to do something fun! In the video, the person behind the desk mentions SEE (Student Entertainment Events), which is an on-campus organization that organizes fun events on campus to enhance student life.
02:16
Amanda and sarah talk about the dining halls on campus!
Lauren Critelli Food
Freshmen students Amanda and Sarah talk about their favorite foods and pros and cons of the dining halls on campus.
01:21
Thoughts on the umd experience?
Food
Here are three student's perspectives on life at the University of Maryland, from the inside of the South Campus Dining Hall.
03:02
Walk down route one for all the food places you can imagine!
Lauren Critelli Food
Route One is a main road that runs along campus. It serves as students' go-to spot for eating off campus. For those who don't have a dining plan, or just want to eat out for a night, Route One is the place to go. Chipotle, pizza, Starbucks, Noodles, Asian food, American food, bar food, you name it.
00:51
Alwin talks about stamp union!
Food
This has been called the best place to be on campus! Whether you want to grab something to eat, send mail, or purchase school materials, stamp has it all! It has restaurants, a capital one bank, a university book store, a gaming room, and much more!
02:51
Grabbing a late night snack at north campus diner
Lauren Critelli Food
Freshmen friends Amanda and Sarah walk us through one of the three main dining halls on campus. It's open until midnight so we were able to go for a late night meal!

University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)

02:16
Amanda and sarah talk about the dining halls on campus!
Lauren Critelli Food
Freshmen students Amanda and Sarah talk about their favorite foods and pros and cons of the dining halls on campus.
02:51
Grabbing a late night snack at north campus diner
Lauren Critelli Food
Freshmen friends Amanda and Sarah walk us through one of the three main dining halls on campus. It's open until midnight so we were able to go for a late night meal!

University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) Adele H. Stamp Student Union

00:48
Learn about the stamp student union
Food
The Student Union is a great alternative to the dining hall if you want something to eat, and it also provides students with a lot of opportunities to do something fun! In the video, the person behind the desk mentions SEE (Student Entertainment Events), which is an on-campus organization that organizes fun events on campus to enhance student life.
00:51
Alwin talks about stamp union!
Food
This has been called the best place to be on campus! Whether you want to grab something to eat, send mail, or purchase school materials, stamp has it all! It has restaurants, a capital one bank, a university book store, a gaming room, and much more!

University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) MilkBoy ArtHouse

03:02
Walk down route one for all the food places you can imagine!
Lauren Critelli Food
Route One is a main road that runs along campus. It serves as students' go-to spot for eating off campus. For those who don't have a dining plan, or just want to eat out for a night, Route One is the place to go. Chipotle, pizza, Starbucks, Noodles, Asian food, American food, bar food, you name it.

University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) South Campus Dining Hall

00:31
South campus dining hall
Food
Check out what the dining halls are like! Having the same options every day can get old, but the dining staff does a great job of mixing things up for the students. Also, there's an omelet station on weekends and that's pretty dang nice.
01:21
Thoughts on the umd experience?
Food
Here are three student's perspectives on life at the University of Maryland, from the inside of the South Campus Dining Hall.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved