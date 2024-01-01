YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) Dining & Food
00:31
South campus dining hall
Check out what the dining halls are like! Having the same options every day can get old, but the dining staff does a great job of mixing things up for the students. Also, there's an omelet station on weekends and that's pretty dang nice.
00:48
Learn about the stamp student union
The Student Union is a great alternative to the dining hall if you want something to eat, and it also provides students with a lot of opportunities to do something fun! In the video, the person behind the desk mentions SEE (Student Entertainment Events), which is an on-campus organization that organizes fun events on campus to enhance student life.
02:16
Amanda and sarah talk about the dining halls on campus!
Freshmen students Amanda and Sarah talk about their favorite foods and pros and cons of the dining halls on campus.
01:21
Thoughts on the umd experience?
Here are three student's perspectives on life at the University of Maryland, from the inside of the South Campus Dining Hall.
03:02
Walk down route one for all the food places you can imagine!
Route One is a main road that runs along campus. It serves as students' go-to spot for eating off campus. For those who don't have a dining plan, or just want to eat out for a night, Route One is the place to go. Chipotle, pizza, Starbucks, Noodles, Asian food, American food, bar food, you name it.
00:51
Alwin talks about stamp union!
This has been called the best place to be on campus! Whether you want to grab something to eat, send mail, or purchase school materials, stamp has it all! It has restaurants, a capital one bank, a university book store, a gaming room, and much more!
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) Adele H. Stamp Student Union
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) MilkBoy ArtHouse
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) South Campus Dining Hall
