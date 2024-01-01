YOU'RE WATCHING
01:08
Where is umass and what's the weather like?
I will tell you about the weather and location of UMass and what is around. Make sure you bring a warm coat!
00:57
About campus and hotel umass
More about campus and Hotel UMass. We like to hang out on the grass near the campus pond when it gets nice out. People will also set up tables to promote events or sell things when it is nice outside. This is the main part of campus.
00:30
Hi! my name's kate, and welcome to umass amherst
Can’t wait to show you around UMass! Welcome to the official Campus Reel tour of UMass Amherst!
01:21
What can whitmore do for you?
Whitmore is the administration building here at UMass. Inside, you can find things like the Registrar's office, the Bursars Office, Disability services, UCard services, and the Dean of students. Click play to here more about these resources!
01:31
Main street on campus
This is the main drag on campus. Check out what it’s like during the week with students on campus.
00:14
The morrill bus stop
The Morrill Bus stop is one of the most popular bus stops on campus. There are always people getting on or off the bus here because it is so central within campus. The ILC, Intergrative Learning Center is across the street, which is where many classes are held. It is about a 5 minute walk from Blue Wall, the campus center, and the Library.
00:54
Commonwealth honors college
The Commonwealth Honors College (CHC) is a part of campus where Honors College students live. You need a certain GPA and there are certain requirements to stay in the CHC which are posted on the UMass website. In the Honors College, there is housing, Roots cafe, and they have their own honors academic advisors. CHC is located next to the Rec center and is central to the library and many academic buildings.
01:54
If you're looking for jobs/internships go to goodell
Goodell is the career services building. A lot of people are intimidated to go in here because getting a job after school freaks a lot of people out! But they have such great resources. I have gone here multiple times to get my resume edited, to get help writing a cover letter, or to find a summer internship.
00:54
01:54
01:08
00:14
