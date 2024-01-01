YOU'RE WATCHING
Sadly, all good things must come to an end
I had an amazing time showing you guys around campus. I hope you consider UMiami as an option for you. My favorite memories have all been created on this campus. My favorite thing about going here was the people I met, I couldn't ask for better friends and a better support system for the crazy experience that is college.
03:50
College ootw: first week of classes
Hi friends this is for those of you wondering what students at UM wear to class. People rlly like to dress it up, but there's also a healthy mix of athleisure, pajamas, and I just threw this on and ran out of the house!
00:57
Val takes you into the sac (student activity center)
The Student Activity Center houses offices for many clubs and organizations on campus. There is also a 24-hour study room and ballroom area for random events. Tunnel of Oppression, an interactive museum created by students, was held in the SAC ballroom area. There is also a balcony area for a great view of Campus.
05:07
A day in the life at university of miami
Follow me around a week in my life of my freshman year at the University of Miami as I go to classes.
02:05
Important destinations
Miami has so many key landmarks around campus, and by the end of the year you will have your favorite secret study spot too.
00:25
Introduction
Get to know me!! I'm 19 years old and a sophomore from Austin, Texas. I'm a psychology major, entrepreneurship and criminology minor.
02:03
Check out the incredible talent from the frost school of music!
Here's an inside look at the University of Miami Frost School of Music and the Ring theatre. Miami is a great place for anyone trying to pursue music because there are so many opportunities to perform! Its great for non-music students to also explore new music!
01:37
Quads
We don't have normal quads like I said but the big grassy areas are not only nice to look at but you can actually enjoy them since there is so many things to do outside.
01:44
Val gives you a tour of her sorority suite
I will be showing you inside of my sororities suite (Alpha Delta Pi)! It's a great place to relax in between classes if you live off campus and to meet up with friends and relax!
01:25
Val shows you around the university center
The University Center is another great area to relax and study, the building is two floors and the entrance to the pool can be found here. WVUM is the radio station outside of the University Center. We can also spot the Lowe Art Museum from here. We are also able to see how most students bike, walk, skate to classes as we live in a nice, open, sunny city.
