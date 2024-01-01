Sign Up
University of Miami (UM) Dining & Food

All Dining & Food Reviews

01:20
Check out the food court on campus
Food
The food court has a variety of choices for students to eat. This is not to be confused with a dining hall. On Thursday we have Patio Jams, where musicians of the University of Miami perform and students can eat out and enjoy the music.
01:41
Val takes you through the farmers market!
Food
The farmers market happens every Wednesday at the University of Miami and is a hot spot for meeting up with friends/enjoying good food.
01:38
Exploring miami at the knaus berry farm!
Food
If you go to Miami this place is definitely on your bucket list before graduating. Its great to go to school here because there are so many different things to do and many different sights to see.
04:40
Food on campus
Food
I'm not sure on specific pricing for the meal plans on campus but you can look it up online! Varies depending on how many meals you get a week.

