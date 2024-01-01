Sign Up
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor Campus

Josie's introduction
Hello! My name is Josie. I am a Junior studying Public Health Sciences at the University of Michigan School of Public Health and minoring in Business at the Ross School of Business. I am super excited to be taking you around campus. Go Blue!
Bell tower chimes!
This is one of the campus centers. Students are often rushing to one class to another under this belltower and there are also a couple of classes in the belltower itself too!
Penny w. stamps school of art and design
This is the Penny W. Stamps School of Art and Design. This is where I spend most of my time because I am an Art and Design major.
Favorite places
Here is my three favorite places on and near campus. This video includes a coffee shop the Lab, a cafe Wilma's, and the Michigan League.
S. state st.
This is one college street that has shops, restaurants, drug stores, and our movie theaters.
S. university ave and the bus system
This is one of our college streets that has a bunch of restaurants, apartments, and bars. In this video I also show the Central Campus Transit Center.
West quad
This is West Quadrangle which is located right across from South Quad. It is considered one of the better dorms on campus.
Hudson tells you everything you need to know about the campus and freshman housing options!
All you need to know about the UMich Campus
Annie at university of michigan
Hi everyone! I'm Annie, a sophomore studying biomedical engineering at the University of Michigan. I'll be giving you a virtual tour around my school, and stay tuned for more! :)
Tour around my apartment & school-home balance
I live on campus which is typical after freshman or sophomore year. In this video I show you around my "off-campus" housing and discuss the importance of finding a balance between home and school.
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

Hello! My name is Josie. I am a Junior studying Public Health Sciences at the University of Michigan School of Public Health and minoring in Business at the Ross School of Business. I am super excited to be taking you around campus. Go Blue!
Interview!
Listen to my friend Natalie and her first impressions on Michigan!
A look at a classroom
One thing I appreciate at the University of Michigan is that it has taught me how to think. It is to be expected that we will forget a lot of the material taught in classes, but the way to approach different problems with different analytical and problem solving skills is a sure attribute I will take with me beyond college into the workforce and into life to continue learning.
Fun fact: engineering arch
The legend has it that when meeting someone alone in the middle of the arch at midnight (and maybe kissing) it means true love forever. So when you walk back or to UgLi look out for your soul mate. ;)
The diag
The iconic diag. Make sure not to step on the M (as it is bad luck for your first blue book exam) as you meet friends, check out clubs, and participate in demonstrations.
Interview
Listen to an interview by an upperclassmen
Interview
Listen to my close friend share her opinion on Michigan. "Work Hard, Play Hard" - a great way to describe the culture of this school
Law quad
At the law quad, you are sure to find people taking engagement, wedding, or graduation photos. The backdrop of the old buildings with the tall hovering trees makes for a great candid shot. Here you may also find the law library which is beautiful, but quiet.
Explaining the "hill"
The Hill is a collection of dorms surrounding Palmer Field (a large field with tennis courts and a track). There are many students living in this area and it is also marked as the place of CCRB the Central Campus Recreation Building aka fitness center.
Mason-a common lecture hall
A central building that holds many different classes, offices (e.g. Newman Academic Advising, Sweetland Peer Writing), and student organization's meetings.
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor 100 S State St

North quad
This is North Quadrangle located on Central Campus. It is close to South State St. and the Modern Language Building.

03:57
Dorms
So this is a little bit about my daily routine as a student and some of my opinions on this campus. Ann Arbor is definitely one of the more expensive campuses I’m not going to lie, but in my opinion It gives you some of the biggest bangs for your buck.
02:47
Campus
Hey Campus Reel! My name is Kyle and I am a JR at the University of Michigan studying User Experience Design in the School of Information. The program I am in focuses on data manipulation, graphic design, building applications, user testing, and creating sustainable experiences. The School of Information only accepts applicants form students that are (college) sophomore standing, so unfortunately if you are a high school senior you can't enter it just yet, but you can still enroll at Umich and take classes in the school of Information! I hope you enjoy my videos on Campus Reel though!

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor Angell Hall

What does a big lecture hall look like?
Michigan has some big lectures but they try to make them interactive with iClicker questions and sometimes dividing up those huge lectures into discussions usually led by GSIs (Graduate Student Instructors). The big lectures can range from 80-500 students and the discussion are typically 20-30 students.
Hatcher/mason/angell hall
This video quickly shows three important buildings on campus. Many lectures and classrooms are inside these buildings on central campus.
