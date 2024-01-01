Sign Up
YOU'RE WATCHING

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor Dining & Food

All Dining & Food Reviews

01:34
Favorite places
Bree Andruzzi Food
Here is my three favorite places on and near campus. This video includes a coffee shop the Lab, a cafe Wilma's, and the Michigan League.
01:00
Mojo dining hall
Bree Andruzzi Food
This is the main dining hall on the hill and my personal favorite!
00:50
Sava's - check out this restaurant
Food
Great food! They are innovative with their dishes and they have a really nice atmosphere. They also seem to have a good Sunday brunch deal.
01:51
East quad dining hall
Food
My friend swiped me into a dining hall and I got to have my first dining hall meal as a Junior. East Quad is where I often frequented as an underclassman since I lived in EQ. Many dining halls at U of M are located inside residential halls. They have great food and are great at accommodating.

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor East Quadrangle

01:51
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor Michigan League

01:34
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor Mosher-Jordan Hall

01:00
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor Sava's

00:50
