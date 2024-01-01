YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor Dining & Food
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Dining & Food Reviews
01:34
Favorite places
Here is my three favorite places on and near campus. This video includes a coffee shop the Lab, a cafe Wilma's, and the Michigan League.
00:50
Sava's - check out this restaurant
Great food! They are innovative with their dishes and they have a really nice atmosphere. They also seem to have a good Sunday brunch deal.
01:51
East quad dining hall
My friend swiped me into a dining hall and I got to have my first dining hall meal as a Junior. East Quad is where I often frequented as an underclassman since I lived in EQ. Many dining halls at U of M are located inside residential halls. They have great food and are great at accommodating.
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor East Quadrangle
01:51
East quad dining hall
My friend swiped me into a dining hall and I got to have my first dining hall meal as a Junior. East Quad is where I often frequented as an underclassman since I lived in EQ. Many dining halls at U of M are located inside residential halls. They have great food and are great at accommodating.